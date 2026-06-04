Uzbekistan’s deputy PM discusses energy cooperation with Gazprom, Rosneft

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev discussed the prospects for cooperation with Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, and Rosneft companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Uzbek side held a series of meetings with key partners within the framework of SPIEF. For Uzbekistan, the development of sustainable partnerships with large Russian companies and regions is of great importance for industrial growth, expanding mutual trade, energy security, and promoting investment projects, the deputy prime minister stressed.

"With Alexander Dyukov, the Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft, we discussed the prospects for cooperation in energy, industrial interaction, and other projects of mutual interest. During the meeting with Alexey Miller, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Gazprom, we reviewed the current cooperation in the gas sector, including supply reliability and broader energy security. Gazprom and the government of Uzbekistan are working within the framework of the strategic memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector. With Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft, we exchanged views on promising areas of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector and opportunities for developing practical partnerships," Khodjayev said on his LinkedIn page.

A meeting was also held with the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov. The discussion focused on expanding interregional cooperation, strengthening business ties, developing industrial interaction, and promoting joint initiatives between Uzbekistan and St. Petersburg.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.