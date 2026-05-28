VTB’s IFRS net profit falls 1.8% in January-April to $2.29 bln

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. VTB’s net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-April 2026 amounted to 162.8 bln rubles ($2.29 bln), down 1.8% year-on-year, according to the group’s financial report.

In April, VTB’s net profit totaled 30.2 bln rubles ($424.2 mln), up 24.3% year-on-year.

"The results for April and the first four months of 2026 are in line with our expectations: against the backdrop of accelerated growth in the corporate loan portfolio, we are seeing continued expansion of the net interest margin, solid growth in fee and commission income, and a slowdown in operating expense growth alongside stable risk metrics," VTB First Deputy President and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pyanov told reporters.

The total loan portfolio before provisions amounted to 25.2 trillion rubles ($353.98 bln), increasing by 0.4% in April and by 3% since the beginning of 2026. Loans to legal entities totaled 18.1 trillion rubles ($254.24 bln), rising 0.7% in April and 5.3% since the start of the year. At the same time, loans to individuals declined by 0.2% in April and by 2.4% since the beginning of 2026, while the retail loan portfolio stood at 7.1 trillion rubles ($99.73 bln) as of the reporting date.

The total volume of client funds as of April 30 amounted to 27.5 trillion rubles ($386.29 bln), declining by 1% in April and by 1.3% since the beginning of the year. Client funds from individuals remained unchanged in April but fell 2.6% compared with the start of the year, totaling 13.7 trillion rubles ($192.44 bln). Client funds from legal entities decreased by 2% in April but remained unchanged compared with the beginning of the year, amounting to 13.9 trillion rubles ($195.25 bln) as of the reporting date.