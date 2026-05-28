Russia develops Pepelats heavy-lift drone for cargo delivery, reconnaissance

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The heavy-lift quadcopter Pepelats-20 with a 20 kg payload has been developed in Russia, the Liptech Research and Production Association told TASS. It said that the proposals of soldiers fighting in the special military operation in Ukraine were taken into account during the drone development.

"The cargo drone is designed to assist soldiers, but can also be used for agricultural tasks. The payload is 20 kilograms. The flight range with payload is 12-13 kilometers," said one of the developers.

In addition to cargo delivery, the quadcopter can be used for aerial photography, monitoring, reconnaissance, and can be equipped with specialized modules (thermal imagers, repeaters, drop systems, etc.). The developers added that the drone's flight controller and communications system are as localized as possible. Furthermore, the drone uses batteries manufactured by the research and development company itself.

They also noted that they are in contact with soldiers in the special military operation zone and take their wishes into account when developing the drones.