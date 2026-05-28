Russian stock market declines at the start of trading

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is falling.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.07%, to 2,588.52 and 1,150.11 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose 1.7 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 10.492 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline and was at 2,587.71 points (-0.1%), while the RTS Index was at 1,149.75 points (-0.1%). Meanwhile, the yuan fell to 10.451 rubles (-2.4 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.12% at the opening of the morning trading session to 2,593.4 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.