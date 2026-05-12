Economic Development Ministry forecasts imports at $308.7 bln in 2026

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development of Russia expects imports to total $308.7 bln in 2026 and $322.1 bln in 2027, according to the scenario conditions of the forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029, which were reviewed by the government and published on the ministry’s website.

"In 2025, imports amounted to $305 bln; in 2026 they are expected at $308.7 bln, next year at $322.1 bln, and at $336.9 bln and $353.3 bln in 2028 and 2029, respectively," the document said.

The trade balance is forecast at $133.6 bln this year, $102.6 bln in 2027, and $108.8 bln and $111.1 bln in 2028 and 2029, respectively.