Japan's officials to travel to Russia in interests of Japanese firms operating there

TOKYO, May 12. /TASS/. Officials from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will travel to Russia later this month to discuss issues related to protecting the interests of Japanese companies continuing to operate in Russia, Minister Ryosei Akazawa told reporters.

He once again denied local media reports that the purpose of the upcoming trip was to discuss "cooperation in the economic and energy fields after the end" of the conflict in Ukraine. "Japan is committed to maintaining sanctions against Russia and is not in a situation where building new cooperation with the Russian side is possible," he stressed. "At the same time, it is necessary to continue protecting the assets of Japanese companies still operating in Russia. In this context, Japanese government officials are planning a trip to Russia at the end of May to interact with the Russian side, including in coordination with Japanese companies," the minister said.

Earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources, that Tokyo planned to send a delegation to Russia with business representatives, including Mitsui, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Mitsubishi. The delegation is being sent under the leadership of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, according to the report. The Mainichi newspaper also reported, citing sources, that the government was considering sending a business delegation to Russia on May 26-27.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy wrote on X that the government had no plans to send an economic delegation to Russia in anticipation of economic and energy cooperation after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, directly denying Japanese media reports on the matter. That said, the ministry acknowledged that the issue of sending ministry representatives to Russia was being considered, with the participation of representatives of relevant companies in the meetings not ruled out.