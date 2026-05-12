Russian stock market returns to growth after early session decline

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has returned to growth after early session decline. The yuan is also rising.

As of 10:00 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.17%, to 2,654.48 and 1,124.67 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 2.2 kopecks from the previous session's close, reaching 10,847 rubles.

By 10:16 AM Moscow time, the MOEX Index had risen to 2,669.89 points (up 0.49%), while the RTS Index was at 1,132.05 points (up 0.49%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 10,864 rubles (up 3.95 kopecks).