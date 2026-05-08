Russian stock market ends week with declines in major indices

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.49% to 2,602.51 points at the close of Friday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down 0.06% to 1,103.48 points. The yuan weakened by 2 kopecks to 10.92 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended the week on a downbeat note, with the MOEX Index struggling to hold above the 2,600 mark today. Trading volumes were thin, reflecting pre-holiday anxiety, geopolitical uncertainty, and a stronger ruble. Brent crude prices held near $100 per barrel, though weekly losses exceeded 7%. The situation regarding Iran remains uncertain," said Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Rosseti North-West shares (+4.1%) saw a strong rally today despite the broader market decline, likely reacting to the issuer's previously released robust Q1 2026 results under RAS (Russian Accounting Standards)," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global. According to her, FESCO shares (-4.8%) were among the top decliners, underperforming the market on expectations that the Strait of Hormuz might be unblocked, which would likely lead to lower freight rates.

BCS World of Investments' forecast for the MOEX Index at the start of next week is 2,570-2,670 points, with the USD/RUB rate expected at 74-76 and the yuan at 10.85-11.15 rubles. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,600-2,700 range after the holidays. Their post-holiday forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan are 74-76, 87-89, and 10.8-11.3 rubles, respectively.