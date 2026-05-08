FACTBOX: What is known about Japan’s recent purchase of Russian oil

TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. Japanese oil company Idemitsu has purchased a Russian crude oil run from Sakhalin as part of its efforts to diversify its import sources, the company's press service told TASS.

TASS has compiled the main facts on the topic.

Oil purchase from Russia

- Japan purchased a cargo of Russian oil amid the escalating situation around Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a TASS correspondent discovered based on an analysis of data from monitoring services.

- Japanese oil company Idemitsu confirmed the purchase of Sakhalin oil to a TASS correspondent.

- Even a small volume of oil from Russia is important for Japan amid the escalating situation around Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a representative of the Natural Resources and Energy Agency of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry stated on May 2.

- The agency’s official also noted that imports from Sakhalin-2, where oil is produced through the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), have been approved by the United States and do not violate sanctions.

- The purchase was made as part of efforts to diversify import sources, Idemitsu clarified.

- The company noted that the purchase decision was made at the request of the Natural Resources and Energy Agency to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products.

- In March, the Nikkei newspaper reported that Japanese oil company Idemitsu Kosan may cease ethylene production due to disruptions in raw material supplies from the Middle East due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tankers from Russia arrive in Japan

- The Omani-flagged tanker Voyager, which had previously delivered a cargo of Russian oil to the Japanese company Taiyo Oil refinery on Shikoku Island, arrived in Tokyo Bay, a TASS correspondent reported on May 8.

- Several Japanese companies, including Idemitsu, have refineries there.

- Voyager, carrying Sakhalin Blend crude oil, departed from a port on Sakhalin at the end of April.

Sanctions

- Sakhalin Blend crude oil for Japan is not subject to sanctions, Idemitsu Kosan noted.

- The press service added that they are working "in cooperation with the Natural Resources and Energy Administration, observing the laws and regulations of each country, including Japan."

- Japan has banned imports of Russian oil after February 2022.

- The country later joined the "price cap" mechanism initiated by Western countries.

- The exception was certain shipments from the Sakhalin-2 project, tied to LNG supply contracts; these were exempted from the sanctions regime.

- The last time Japanese companies purchased Russian oil from Sakhalin was in June 2025.