Japan not planning to send an economic mission to Russia — source

TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry has no plans to send an economic mission to Russia, while it cannot comment on business trips made by representatives of individual companies, a source in the ministry told TASS.

"If we are talking about sending an economic mission, considering possible progress toward a ceasefire in Ukraine [in the future], then we are not considering it," the source said.

According to the source, some Japanese business representatives may be on business trips, but the ministry cannot comment on this.

"However, we are not planning to send an economic mission that would involve a joint trip to discuss future relations," he reiterated.