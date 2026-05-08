Japan's Idemitsu says it has bought cargo of Russian crude oil

TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. Japanese oil company Idemitsu has purchased a Russian crude oil run from Sakhalin as part of its efforts to diversify its import sources, the company's press service told TASS.

Earlier, TASS reported the arrival of the Voyager tanker carrying Russian oil in Tokyo Bay, where Idemitsu's refinery is located.

"We made the decision to purchase the cargo at the request of the Natural Resources and Energy Administration to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products," the company noted.

"Currently, Sakhalin Blend crude oil for Japan is not subject to sanctions, and we are working to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products by using our reserves and diversifying our oil purchases, with this shipment forming part of those efforts," the company added.