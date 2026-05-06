Iran receives more than 325 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia during conflict with US

TEHRAN, May 6. /TASS/. Russia has delivered more than 325 metric tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, to Iran during hostilities involving the Islamic Republic and actions by the United States and Israel, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand said on Wednesday.

"Russia, in coordination with Iran’s ambassador in Moscow, has delivered more than 325 tons of medicines by land, which were immediately distributed among medical facilities," Kolivand said at a press conference.

Kolivand also mentioned Turkey and Iraq as among other countries that have provided humanitarian aid to Iran. According to him, Turkey, thanks to a private donation of $40,000 from one of its citizens, purchased 50 power generators for the needs of Iranian emergency centers, while a woman from Iraq donated her wedding ring and necklace to Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed the aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to reach a long-term settlement to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.