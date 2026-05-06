First oil tanker since start of Middle East conflict reaches Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. The first oil tanker reached Bangladesh in two months and a half after the conflict start in the Middle East, The Daily Star newspaper said.

MT Ninemia delivered about 100,000 metric tons of crude oil from Saudi Arabia and entered the area near the port of Chittagong, the news outlet informed.

Representatives of Bangladesh-based Eastern Refinery (ERL) said no oil cargoes arrived in the country since mid-February until April. The refinery in Chittagong had to almost halt its operations.

Unloading will take several days and production operations will be resumed step by step after that, sources in ERL said. The full-scale refining is expected to start from May 9.