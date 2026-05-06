Rooppur NPP to ensure 10% of electricity consumption in Bangladesh — Russian envoy

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, which is being built in Bangladesh under Russia’s design, will ensure around 10% of the South Asian republic’s electricity consumption after its final launch, with completion of the project expected to bring relations between Moscow and Dhaka to a qualitatively new level, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin said in an interview with TASS.

Speaking about the loading of nuclear fuel into the first power unit of the Rooppur NPP, which took place at the end of April, the diplomat noted that the event is significant both practically and symbolically. "The physical start-up is not simply a technical ceremony, but a milestone in the implementation of a major bilateral project, the result of many years of work by Russian and Bangladeshi specialists. First and foremost, this event demonstrates that Russia and Bangladesh are able to implement complex joint projects despite external pressure and global crises. This strengthens trust between our countries and reinforces our long-term strategic partnership," he said.

In the future, the final launch of the nuclear power plant will become Russia’s tangible contribution to efforts to modernize the economy of Bangladesh, Khozin said. "After its launch the plant will be able to ensure around 10% of the country’s electricity consumption, which will ease the energy shortage issue, stimulate industrialization and economic growth, and contribute to improving the quality of life of the population," he added.

"The nuclear power plant construction project is an example of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of both countries. Its completion will take relations between Russia and Bangladesh to a qualitatively new level," the ambassador concluded.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with two VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is under construction 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, under a general contract signed on December 25, 2015.