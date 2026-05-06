Price of Brent oil down below $102 per barrel on ICE first since April 23

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has dropped below $102 per barrel for the first time since April 23, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 12:36 p.m. Moscow time (9:36 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 7.37% at $101.77 a barrel.

By 12:41 p.m. Moscow time (9:41 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent had narrowed losses to 7.34% reaching $101.81 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2026 delivery was down by 7.89% at $94.2 per barrel.