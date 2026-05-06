Price of Brent oil loses over 6% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has extended losses, having dropped by more than 6%, according to trade data.

As of 11:50 a.m. Moscow time (8:50 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 6.22% at $103.04 a barrel. By 11:52 a.m. Moscow time (8:52 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent had extended losses to 6.48% reaching $102.75 per barrel as it fell below $103 a barrel for the first time since April 23, 2026.

As of 11:55 a.m. Moscow time (8:55 a.m. GMT) the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil was down by 6.43% at $102.8 per barrel, while the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2026 delivery was down by 6.63% at $95.49 per barrel.