Moldova to increase purchases of aviation fuel amid Middle East crisis — authorities

CHISINAU, May 5. /TASS/. Moldova will increase its purchases of aviation fuel from Romania amid the war in the Middle East and the blockade of Strait of Hormuz, the republic’s Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu told a news conference.

"We still have volumes of kerosene for at least a month, a month and a half. Now, the entity which is operating infrastructure at the airport [of Chisinau], is sourcing additional volumes of kerosene," the minister said, adding that Romania is the closest source of aviation fuel for Moldova.

Several Moldovan air carriers previously warned of significant ticket price increases and flight reductions due to the sharp rise in aviation fuel prices. According to them, the share of kerosene in operating costs has already exceeded 70%, more than double the level before the Middle East conflict. This has caused a reduction in the number of flights currently operated.