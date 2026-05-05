EU ready for any scenario in response to Trump’s 25% tariff threat — von der Leyen

YEREVAN, May 5. /TASS/. The European Union is "prepared for every scenario" in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to increase import duties to as much as 25% on European cars and trucks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference on Tuesday after the EU-Armenia Summit.

"We want from this work mutual gain, cooperation and reliability — and we are prepared for every scenario," she said in response to a question about the US threats.

On May 1, Trump stated that he was unhappy with the European Union's implementation of its part of the trade agreement concluded last August, so the United States would hike the import duty rate on EU cars and trucks supplied to the American market to 25%. Von der Leyen recalled in this regard that the United States has not yet fulfilled all its obligations under the trade deal.

"A deal is a deal, and we have a deal. We are both implementing it while respecting the different democratic procedures we have on both sides," she continued.

"On the European Union side, we are now in the final stages of implementing the remaining tariff commitments," von der Leyen said. "At the same time, the US has the commitment, for example, where alignment with the agreed ceiling is still outstanding."

As part of the agreement, the EU pledged to pay duties of 15% on all its exports to the United States in exchange for zero duties on US exports to Europe. In addition, the European Commission has committed to ensure the purchase of €750 billion worth of energy resources from the United States by the end of 2028, which accounts for about three quarters of all European energy imports.