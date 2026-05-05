Sales of new passenger cars, LCVs in Russia gain 10.8% in April to 117,300 units

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia increased by 10.8% in April 2026 year-on-year to 117,300 units, the Automobile Manufacturers’ Committee of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) reported, citing information provided by PPC JSC (Passport Industrial Consulting, a joint venture of Autostat and Electronic Passport operator).

Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs in the first four months of this year added 3.4% in annual terms to 372,100 units.

"According to data obtained from the PPC, the market size in April 2026 was 117,257 units, which is 10.8% higher than in April last year. In the first four months of 2026, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia increased by 3.4% compared to the same period in 2025, totaling 372,126 units," the report said.

According to Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee Alexey Kalitsev, the current dynamics are largely driven by a combination of factors, "including the traditional seasonal pickup in demand during the spring period, as well as the effect of pent-up demand accumulated over previous periods."

"Nevertheless, we are observing certain shifts in the market, which we will closely monitor in the coming months," he was quoted as saying.