BrahMos Aerospace revenues hit $620 mln over year — Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI, May 5. /TASS/. Revenues of Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace climbed above $620 mln during the financial year of 2025-2026, the Department of Defense Production of the Indian Defense Ministry said on X.

"A strong step towards strengthening India’s defense manufacturing and its growing global presence," the department said. Revenues of BrahMos Airspace reached 52 bln rupee (over $620 mln), the department noted.

Export orders reached 40 bln rupee (more than $480 mln), which "highlights strong global demand," the department stressed.

The new Lucknow unit of the company "delivered its first batch within a year of operations," the defense ministry added.