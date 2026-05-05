Global central banks sell 66 tons of gold in March — WGC

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Global central banks sold 66 tons of gold in March 2026, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The largest sellers of gold were the central banks of Turkey (60 tons), and Russia (6 tons) in March, according to the WGC report.

The most active buyers in the reporting period were the central banks of Poland (+11 tons), Uzbekistan (+9 tons), Kazakhstan (+6 tons), and China (+5 tons). Other buyers included the Czech Republic (+2 tons), and Guatemala (+2 tons).

Earlier reports said that Poland remained the largest buyer (+31 tons) in Q1 2026, followed by Uzbekistan (+25 tons), Kazakhstan (+13 tons), and China (+7 tons). Other central banks, such as the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Guatemala, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Serbia, also reported net purchases of a ton or more.