Norway offers 70 areas for oil and gas exploration — Reuters

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. The government of Norway has offered seventy new areas for oil and gas exploration to companies, Reuters reports.

They comprise 38 blocks in the Barents Sea, 10 blocks in the Norwegian Sea, and 22 in the North Sea, the news agency says.

The deadline for submission of bids is set as September 1 of this year. The final decision on exploration blocks is expected in early 2027. Such offers made by Oslo for offshore hydrocarbons exploration is a key aspect in the strategy of the country to extend oil and gas production for decades, experts said.