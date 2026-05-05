US President admits oil price could reach $250 per barrel due to operation in Iran

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump admitted when preparing for the military operation against Iran that global oil prices could reach $200-250 and was prepared for the associated consequences for the American economy, he said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"When I first did this, I thought maybe the market would go down 20 or 25%. And I was okay with that, because I know it would come back up. But I thought it would go down, and I thought oil could hit $200-250 [per barrel]. Oil’s at $100 dollars, $102 dollars," Trump said.

The current situation benefits the United States itself as many oil importers are forced to purchase fuel not from the Persian Gulf countries, but from American oil corporations, he added. According to Trump, even if the conflict with Iran escalates further, oil prices will remain at a level acceptable to consumers and will not reach $250-$300.