Iran’s oil infrastructure may sustain significant damage, Trump assumes

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump suggests that Iran's oil infrastructure could suffer massive damage due to a decline in oil production.

"They (Iran - TASS) have a problem coming up, <…> it’s a very explosive situation in a lot of different ways. You know, their oil, when you turn off the oil <…>, it has a tendency, in almost like 100% of the cases, to literally explode and just destroy everything around it. And you can never get that oil again. In other words, you can get back 30-40%, but it can never be like it is right now. It does tremendous damage to the oil system in a country if that happens," Trump stated in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Iraq had previously cut oil production due to overflowing storage facilities and export issues through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the Iranian conflict. Some shipments continue to go through a pipeline via Turkey, but their volumes remain significantly lower than those transported by sea, Bloomberg reported.