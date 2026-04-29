Turkey has no problems with Russia in Akkuyu project implementation — Energy Minister

ISTANBUL, April 29. /TASS/. Turkey does not have any problems with Russia during implementation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters.

"We have no problems with Russians during implementation of the Akkuyu project," the minister said. "Financing for the first and second power generating units is secured. We are moving in the same direction with Russia," he noted.

The Russian side also shows interest in the construction project of the second Turkish nuclear plant in Sinop. "Russians have also high interest in Sinop," Bayraktar said. Turkey is working there with China, South Korea and Canada and is considering "alternative countries and technologies," he added.