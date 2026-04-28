UAE exit from OPEC+ to be discussed in detail at June alliance meeting

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates’ exit from OPEC and OPEC+ will be discussed at the next meeting of the alliance’s member states in June, a source familiar with the matter told TASS.

The source also confirmed that the UAE is leaving OPEC and OPEC+.

Earlier, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported that the United Arab Emirates had decided to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ starting May 1, 2026.

According to the report, the UAE’s decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ is in line with the country’s long-term economic strategy.

A ministerial meeting of OPEC+ member states, as well as a session of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, is scheduled for June 7.