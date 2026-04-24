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Russia can offer Southeast Asian countries integrated UAV solutions — expert

Denis Fedutinov also emphasized that the convergence of various unmanned solutions holds significant potential

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 24. /TASS/. Russia is capable of offering potential customers in Southeast Asian countries integrated unmanned solutions operating within unified systems, Denis Fedutinov, a leading unmanned aerial vehicle expert, told TASS following the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"The implementation of various robotic systems for defense and security purposes will continue to grow. This is a global trend, and it will not bypass the countries of Southeast Asia. Given the high proportion of island states in the Southeast Asian region, in addition to the aviation component, a significant portion of devices operating in the aquatic environment will also be present. Russian developers are capable of offering integrated solutions that include multi-environment devices operating as part of joint systems. For example, aerial drones and unmanned boats operating in coordination," said Fedutinov.

The expert also emphasized that the convergence of various unmanned solutions holds significant potential, potentially becoming a force multiplier for operators and, consequently, providing advantages for supplier companies.

The latest unmanned reconnaissance systems and loitering munitions were demonstrated at the DSA as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). All of the presented samples are successfully used in the special military operation zone. Among the systems on display in Kuala Lumpur were the Supercam S350, Orlan-10, Skat 350M reconnaissance drones, the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, the Rus-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions, and other products. The exhibition was held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23.

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