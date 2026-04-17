RusHydro plans $5.12 bln in investment for 2026

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. RusHydro plans to invest 389.9 bln rubles ($5.12 bln) in its projects in 2026, according to the company’s report. The figure is outlined in the consolidated investment program of the RusHydro Group for 2026-2030, approved by the board of directors on March 31, 2026.

Under this program, additional capacity of 530.6 MW and 1,425.6 Gcal/h is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026. Key investment projects include technical re-equipment and reconstruction totaling 44.2 MW, expansion of the Partizanskaya GRES by 280 MW, reconstruction of the production and technological complex of the Vladivostok CHP-2 with the commissioning of 120 MW and 190 Gcal/h, as well as construction of the second stage of the Yakutsk GRES-2 with a capacity of 80 MW.

Earlier, it was reported that total financing for the RusHydro Group’s investment program for 2026-2030 will amount to 950 bln rubles ($12.47 bln), of which 530 bln rubles ($6.96 bln) will be allocated to the construction of new power facilities.

The program includes the commissioning of more than 3.1 GW of new electric capacity and over 2,500 Gcal/h of new thermal capacity, as well as the construction and reconstruction of more than 5,000 km of electric networks and 89 km of heat networks. By 2030, the installed capacity of RusHydro’s generation assets is expected to exceed 44.8 GW (compared to the current 38.7 GW).

The plan includes the completion of construction of the Shkotovskaya CHP (Artyomovskaya CHP-2), Yuzhnaya CHP (Khabarovsk CHP-4), Tuimaada CHP (the second stage of Yakutsk GRES-2), and new units at the Neryungrinskaya and Partizanskaya GRES plants. In addition, RusHydro intends to complete the reconstruction of Vladivostok CHP-2, restore the Zagorskaya PSPP-2 with a capacity of 840 MW, and begin preparatory work for the construction of the Nizhne-Zeyskaya HPP with a projected capacity of 428 MW.

In the North Caucasus Federal District, the company will commission 47.7 MW of new small hydropower capacity.

The company has also previously noted plans to increase the capacity of its hydropower plants by 154 MW over five years without building new generating facilities. In addition, RusHydro will continue implementing a program aimed at improving the reliability of thermal generation assets of the Far Eastern Generating Company.

RusHydro is Russia’s largest power generation company by installed capacity, uniting more than 600 generation facilities. The installed capacity of its power plants totals 38.7 GW.

The largest shareholders of RusHydro are Russia (62.2%), VTB Bank (12.37%), and En+ Group (9.61%).