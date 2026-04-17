Middle East conflict may lead to global recession — Turkish energy minister

ANTALYA, April 17. /TASS/. Turkey hopes the US and Iran reach a deal to end the conflict soon, as prolonging it poses risks of a global recession, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"If the US and Iran do not reach a peace agreement in the near future, the risks of a global recession will persist. We hope a peace agreement is reached soon," the minister said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to him, Turkey does not face any energy security problems related to the conflict around Iran. "We transport about 10% of imported oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is under control," Bayraktar noted.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Later, both sides reported that they had failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a range of disagreements. The prospects for US-Iran dialogue remain unclear.