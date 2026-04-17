Max ranks first in user engagement in Russia — Mediascope

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. National messaging platform Max has ranked first in average time spent by users in Russia, according to Mediascope data obtained by TASS.

"The total time spent by Russian users on Max in April this year (April 1-12) exceeded 2 billion minutes per day. Thus, the average Russian user spends 30 minutes a day on Max," Mediascope said.

According to Max, as of March 2026, the platform’s daily reach, including users in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), exceeded 80 million, while total app downloads since launch surpassed 110 million.