Hungary cuts purchases of Russian pipeline gas by 26% in January - February

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Hungary reduced its purchases of Russian pipeline gas by 26% in value terms in January - February 2026, while remaining the largest buyer among European Union countries, according to data from Eurostat and TASS calculations.

In February, the EU imported Russian pipeline gas worth 299 mln euro. At present, the TurkStream pipeline remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe. The leading importers were Hungary (198 mln euro) and Bulgaria (96 mln euro).

Overall, in January - February 2026, the EU paid 693 mln euro for Russian pipeline gas, compared to 1.4 bln euro a year earlier. The main buyers were Hungary (396 mln euro), down 26%, Bulgaria (181 mln euro), and Greece (67 mln euro).

Earlier, TASS reported that Russia increased gas exports to Europe via TurkStream by 4.5% year-on-year in January - February, to 3.25 bln cubic meters.