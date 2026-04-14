Microsoft’s main Russian subsidiary declared bankrupt

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The main legal entity of Microsoft in Russia has been declared bankrupt, according to the arbitration court case database.

"<…> to recognize the debtor as bankrupt and initiate bankruptcy proceedings," the database said. The relevant petition was filed with the court in mid-2025.

Earlier, TASS calculated that the combined revenue of four Russian subsidiaries of Microsoft fell by 29.5% in 2025, while profit declined by 13.8%.

According to financial statements, creditors of Microsoft Rus include Gazprombank, Medsi, Faberlic, Uralkali, and Sitronics IT.