Druzhba pipeline to be repaired by end of April, Zelensky says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline will be repaired and become operable by the end of April, Vladimir Zelensky said at a joint conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"As regards the oil pipeline, as we promised, it will be repaired by the end of April. Not completely but enough to function," he said. "We look forward that it will coincide with other commitments of EU countries, primarily Hungary, which blocked certain important decisions for us," Zelensky added.

Hungary blocked earlier allocation of 90 bln euro funding for Kiev.