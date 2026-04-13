Russia remains key economic partner for Uzbekistan — prime minister

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia has been and remains a key economic partner for Uzbekistan and ranks second in the republic's foreign trade turnover, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov said at the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of government heads of Russia and Uzbekistan.

"The relations of comprehensive partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia have reached a fundamentally new level in recent years, interstate cooperation and cooperation in all areas have intensified. Fourteen regions of Uzbekistan established good partnerships with more than 50 subjects of the Russian Federation. Last year the second meeting of the Council of the heads of regions was organized, meetings of the permanent intergovernmental commission are held on an ongoing basis. The Russian Federation has been and remains a key economic partner of Uzbekistan," Aripov said, speaking at the opening of the meeting.

He also said that 3,200 enterprises with Russian capital operate in the republic, about 50 projects are being implemented in the mining, metallurgy, energy, chemical, agricultural, textile, electrical engineering and other industries, as well as in artificial intelligence. Uzbekistan, together with Russian partners, is developing industrial parks in the Tashkent, Dzhizakkh and Navoi Regions of the republic. "Our main goal is to maintain momentum and ensure further growth of mutual trade and investment. We would like to draw your attention to the launch of significant infrastructure and industrial projects. We look forward to the traditionally active participation of representatives of the Russian Federation in the work of the already traditional 6th INNOPROM exhibition in the capital of Uzbekistan," Aripov said.

He also invited the head of the Russian government and leading Russian companies to the Tashkent International Investment Forum in June 2026, noting the progressive expansion of energy cooperation, a new page of which will be the construction of nuclear power plants.

"Uzbekistan will become the first country in the world to have both small and large nuclear power plants on the same site," Aripov said. He also noted that another important area of cooperation is transport and logistics, in which digital technologies are being actively introduced.

According to him, culture, tourism and science play an important role in the relations. For instance, branches of 15 leading Russian universities are successfully operating in the republic. Last year, a record one million Russians visited Uzbekistan. Last year the Days of Russian Culture and the Days of Russian Cinema were held in the country with great success. The Days of Culture of Uzbekistan are planned to be held in Russia this fall.

"Such events undoubtedly open up new horizons for cooperation, are a symbol of deep mutual understanding and respect between our peoples," the head of government of Uzbekistan added.