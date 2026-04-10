No confirmation of fee for ships going through Hormuz — envoy

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. Information about introduction of a fee for ships going through the Strait of Hormuz is just talks and there is no formal confirmation to that, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader’s envoy, told TASS.

"This has come to the news and social media but there is no statement from Iranian officials. I saw in the news, but there is no official statement from Iran that they [the ships] have to pay this. That's just talking," the envoy said.

"Even some countries got their ships and they announced that they didn't pay anything. And Iran didn't impose anything," Elahi stressed.

Iranian authorities made the decision to close the Strait of Hormuz for ships related to the US, Israel and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic republic. Several tankers were attacked during the conflict for going through the strait without Iran’s permission.