Kiev to repair Druzhba pipeline but rejects responsibility for supplies

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said the Druzhba pipeline will be repaired in the spring, but Kiev does not intend to assume responsibility for oil supplies, Ukrinform reported.

"If the issue of European financing in exchange for the possibility of oil supplies remains on the table, we have said when we will repair the Druzhba oil pipeline. Responsibility for supplies will rest with the Europeans. We will carry out the repairs, because that is the agreement. I told them that we will complete everything this spring," he said.

The European Union’s allocation of 90 bln euro (60 bln euro for weapons and 30 bln euro for budgetary needs) to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027 was agreed at the bloc’s summit in December 2025. Budapest and Bratislava in February blocked funding for Kiev and the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Prior to that, the European Commission had for four weeks declined to take steps to compel Ukraine to resume transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia. Kiev halted transit on January 27, stating that the pipeline had been damaged by a drone strike. Hungary and Slovakia publicly accused Ukraine of providing false information.