Fesco starts intermodal transportation between Ankara and Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Fesco shipping group has started intermodal transportation between Ankara and Novorossiysk through the port of Gebze, the company said.

"We started intermodal transportation between Ankara and Novorossiysk through the port of Gebze. Cargoes are delivered from Ankara by daily container trains," Fesco noted.

The transit time for carriage by rail is from one to two days, the group said. Marine transportation to Novorossiysk takes three days and more in average. Containers are loaded in the Turkish port of Gebze on board of a Fesco vessel operating on the Fesco Turkey Black Sea line.

"At a request of a client we can organize end-to-end rail transportation to Moscow with further shipment to other Russian cities," Fesco said.

The service is also functioning for Russian goods export to Central Turkey.