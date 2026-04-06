Sri Lanka invites RDIF to participate in construction of Colombo port — transport minister

ST. PETERSBURG, April 6. /TASS/. The Sri Lankan side invites the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to participate in the construction of a terminal at the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake told TASS.

"Of course. We invite the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to participate in the construction of the new terminal at the Port of Colombo. All countries and companies are welcome to participate. We plan to attract 85% of funds from foreign investors, with Sri Lanka providing 15%. We are open to cooperation with Russia and any other country," he said when asked a respective question.

The construction of the Colombo Port financed by China has been underway in the Sri Lankan capital for over 10 years. The island nation’s authorities see its potential as an international financial center and investment hub. The Daily Mirror has reported that amid tensions in the Middle East, Sri Lanka has intensified contacts with several countries, including Russia and Brazil, to attract investment and expand trade to support the country’s economy.