Russia working on new export incentive mechanism for pharmaceutical companies — minister

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry is exploring the possibility of creating a new export incentive mechanism for national pharmaceutical companies in the form of an export cashback, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are currently exploring the possibility of creating a new export incentive mechanism in the form of an export cashback," he said.

The minister also noted that his ministry’s internal strategy for promoting Russian pharmaceutical exports to foreign markets is also at an advanced stage of development, with an emphasis on bilateral cooperation with international associations and integration groups, the resolution of regulatory barriers, and the development of investment and technological international cooperation.