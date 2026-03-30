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Russian stock indices in the green as main trading session on Moscow Exchange closes

The BCS World of Investments expects the rates of the dollar and the yuan against the ruble on Tuesday will be 82 rubles and 11.9 rubles, respectively

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.4% to 2,800.69 points after Monday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.21% to 1,085.27 points. The yuan rate fell by 6 kopecks to 11.75 rubles.

"The MOEX Index battled for the important round level of 2,800 points all day. The signals were mixed. On the one hand, the ruble strengthened ahead of the tax period and hasn't yet retreated. On the other hand, oil prices are approaching $110 again. Gold and silver are also up today," noted Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Shares of the energy company Rosseti Centre (+3%) led the gainers, most likely due to the issuer's board of directors approving its 2026 business plan last week and, possibly, expectations that the company will be able to pay dividends based on the 2025 results," said Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Samolet Group shares (-3%) led the decliners despite no negative news, but possibly due to uncertainty about how changes in the majority shareholder composition will impact the company's future, she added.

The BCS World of Investments expects the rates of the dollar and the yuan against the ruble on Tuesday will be 82 rubles and 11.9 rubles, respectively.

Freedom Finance Global expects the Moscow Exchange Index to fluctuate between 2,750 and 2,850 points on Tuesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates is 80-82 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11.5-11.9 rubles, respectively.

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