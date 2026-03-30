Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $57.55 mln with settlements on March 27

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on March 27, 2026, in the amount of 4.7 bln rubles ($57.55 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlements on March 26 amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($56.31 mln).

The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.