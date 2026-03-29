Sri Lanka, Russia discuss energy cooperation

NEW DELHI, March 29. /TASS/. President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake met the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin, the Russian Embassy in Colombo told TASS.

"The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral interaction issues with the focus on energy cooperation, including provision of energy stability, development of processing facilities and strengthening of long-term partnership," the diplomatic mission said.

Sri Lanka approached Russia with a request to consider energy supplies in mid-March amid the crisis in the global energy sector due to the escalation in the Middle East.