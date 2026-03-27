Sales of Russian IT products exceed $61.25 bln after six years of growth — PM Mishustin

SHYMKENT /Kazakhstan/, March 27. /TASS/. Sales of Russian IT products and services exceeded 5 trillion rubles ($61.25 bln), increasing more than fourfold over six years, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said while visiting the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 digital projects exhibition.

"The contribution of the IT industry to the domestic gross domestic product has doubled over six years and reached 2.7%. Sales of Russian software products and services exceeded 5 trillion rubles, increasing more than fourfold. At the same time, the average annual growth of the global market was about 8%," the Russian prime minister said.

According to Mishustin, these indicators are the result of systematic coordinated work by the state and business, and the country’s overall course toward technological development. "And, of course, joint efforts to strengthen the industry’s human resources base. After all, talented engineers, developers, and data analysts are the main capital of the IT sector," he added.

Mishustin noted that technologies, including digital technologies, are today becoming the foundation of the development of states, and the emergence of such technologies requires a strong IT sector. "In Russia, we began large-scale support for it on the instructions of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Our task was not simply to preserve the industry amid the pandemic, but to give it a powerful impetus," the prime minister said.

Mishustin also thanked President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the country’s Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov for the excellent organization of the event, which provides a good opportunity to discuss the implementation of innovations in the economy and the social sphere.