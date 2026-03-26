US played positive role in EU’s decision not to take frozen Russian funds — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The United States played a positive role in the decision of the EU not to expropriate frozen Russian funds, Special Envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"What should be mentioned, we are aware, for example, that reserves were not taken by Europe, and it can be mentioned in this regard that the United States also played a certain constructive and positive role in that," he said.

"That is why we interact in many tracks, positive for people and positive to have resources then to reconstruct the region damaged as a result of hostilities. That is why many interactions take place," Dmitriev added.