Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam rises by 6% in 2025

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam increased by 6% last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Following the results of 2025, bilateral trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam increased by 6%. Russian exports to Vietnam and Vietnamese imports to Russia both increased. Vietnam is our traditional partner in Southeast Asia and a country with high development rates and significant economic potential," he said.

According to Chernyshenko, Russia highly values the level of political dialogue between the two countries and the regular exchange of high-level delegations. "I am confident that further development of economic and business ties will serve as a solid foundation for the partnership between our countries," the deputy prime minister stressed.