Russian stocks slip into the red — Moscow Exchange data

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices turned lower in the course of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Index rose 0.41% to 2,880.87 points, while the RTS Index rose 0.41% to 1,069.73 points, according to trading data as of 1:25 p.m. Moscow time (10:25 a.m. GMT). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate stood at 12.142 rubles (down 32.8 kopecks).

As of 3:18 p.m. Moscow time (12:18 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index declined to 2,867.94 (down 0.04%), while the RTS Index also declined 0.04% to 1,064.93 points. The yuan was at 12.22 rubles. (-24.95 kopecks).