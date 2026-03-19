Conflict in Middle East halted supplies of feedstock for polymers — expert

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Hormuz Strait closing in the Middle East entailed the halt of supplies of 7% of the global polymer offer and a huge volume of methanol and naphtha used in plastics production, Go Invest analyst Nikita Bredikhin said in his column for the TASS website.

"Further to termination of crude oil and gas supplies, the blockade stopped exports of processed products. Methanol is used as one of key components for production of plastics, glues, paints and synthetic fabrics. The share of Persian Gulf countries, primarily Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, accounts for about 22% of total global production of methanol," the analyst said.

The share of Middle East suppliers was 17.5 mln metric tons in 2025, which stands for 56% of total global exports (31.1 mln metric tons) of methanol. The bulk of supplies went to the Asia-Pacific Region (16.8 mln metric tons).

A similar situation is observed for naphtha. In addition to the direct use in fuel production, it is also used in making polymers. Persian Gulf countries account for about 25% of world exports of marketable naphtha, mainly purchased by Asian countries," Bredikhin noted.