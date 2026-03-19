Zeekr car sales in Russia skyrocket in two months — statistics

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Sales of China’s Zeekr brand cars soared by 127% annually in January - February 2026 to 1,050 units, head of Avtostat agency Sergey Tselikov said on his Telegram account.

"During two months of 2026, 1.050 cars of the Chinese brand Zeekr received Russian registration. This is 127% more than last January-February (464 units). The reason of such heated interest of Russians in the Zeekr brand lies in the release of the new large hybrid crossover Zeekr 9X. Its share accounted for 86% of sales (906 units)," the expert said.

The once popular Zeekr 001 electric vehicle and other brand models continue losing their positions. Zeekr sales peaked in 2024 (7,600 units) and plunged by a factor of two in 2025 to 3,800.