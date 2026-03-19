T-Technologies’ operating net profit rises 41% to over $650 mln in Q4

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. T-Technologies (the parent structure of T-Bank) increased its operating net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the Q4 of 2025 by 41% year-on-year to over 54.4 bln rubles ($650 mln), the group said in a statement.

"In Q4 2025, operating net profit increased by 41% year-on-year to exceed 54.4 bln rubles," the statement said.

The group’s assets as of December 31, 2025 totaled 6.08 trillion rubles ($72.14 bln), up 19% compared with the same indicator in 2024 (5.1 trillion rubles, or $60.50 bln).

Total revenue for 2025 rose by 49% year-on-year to 1.4 trillion rubles ($16.61 bln). Total revenue for October-December 2025 increased by 12% to 378 bln rubles ($4.48 bln).

The group’s loan portfolio, net of provisions, increased by 25% year-on-year to 3,169 bln rubles ($37.60 bln). The total loan portfolio grew by 26% to 3,481 bln rubles ($41.30 bln).

The yield of the loan portfolio in the Q4 of 2025 stood at 25.6% (compared with 26.4% a year earlier), reflecting changes in the structure of loan products and interest rate dynamics. The yield of the group’s securities portfolio reached 12.2% (11% in the Q4 of 2024).

In 2025, net interest income increased by 37% compared with 2024 to 520 bln rubles ($6.17 bln) (147 bln rubles, or $1.74 bln, in the Q4 of 2025, up 17% year-on-year). Fee income in 2025 rose by 29% to 235 bln rubles ($2.79 bln) (67 bln rubles, or $0.80 bln, in the Q4 of 2025, up 18% year-on-year), driven by growth in the client base and expansion of the product offering. Net fee income for 2025 increased by 38% to 146 bln rubles ($1.73 bln) (44 bln rubles, or $0.52 bln, in the Q4 of 2025, up 29%).