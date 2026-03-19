Rosatom plans to ink several contracts this year

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The portfolio of Rosatom’s orders reached $206-208 bln and the corporation expects to sign several more contracts this year, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Our portfolio of orders is about $206-208 bln," Likhachev said. "We plan to sign several intergovernmental agreements and contracts this year. However, the target condition of $200 bln is quite acceptable for us for planned and systemic forecasting of our activities," the chief executive noted.

More than seventy countries are partners of the corporation and nuclear power plants are being built in nine states, Likhachev added.